Muskoka Lakes Landlord Found Guilty And Charged

A landlord appeared in Bracebridge court (via zoom) recently and pleaded guilty to the charges of failing to install smoke alarms under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act and was fined $5,500 plus victim surcharges.

Following an investigation of a structure fire in January of 2020, investigators found that smoke alarms were not installed in a Port Carling rental rental unit; luckily, the occupant of the rental unit was awoken by his dogs and narrowly escaped the thick black smoke and flames.

“Smoke alarms are required to be installed on every level and outside all sleeping areas of the home, especially in rental units where the owner is responsible for the safety of the occupants,” says Fire Prevention Officer Douglas Holland. Fire Chief Ryan Murrell adds, “Working smoke alarms are incredibly important as they provide early warning for occupants to get to safety, that is why we have laws that promote installing and maintaining their use”. Furthermore, “what makes this more disappointing is that we in Muskoka Lakes give away smoke alarms to all ratepayers,” says Murrell.