Muskoka High School Baseball Academy Seeking Billets For The Fall Season

Billet families would be welcoming players into their home for the academic school year, starting in September of 2021. The academy have players joining the region from Ontario, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island and we want to give them the best opportunity possible.

The Muskoka Outlaws High School Baseball Academy is seeking Billet Families in the Bracebridge area.

Thinking you and your family may be interested?

Do you have young kids? No kids? Married? Single? –

Leaving home as a teenager to chase your dream is a huge step, billet families play one of the largest roles in their experience.

Your role as a billet family will include…

To provide the player with his own bedroom

To treat players as one of their own

To provide nutritious meals and snacks

And most importantly to be his Muskoka family while he is away from his.