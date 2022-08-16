Muskoka Community Foundation Announces Call For Applications To Patricia’s Fund

The Muskoka Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications to Patricia’s Fund are now being accepted. Patricia’s Fund was established in 2020 and has already granted over $90,000.00 to a variety of organizations and projects throughout Muskoka.

Patricia’s Fund, held by the Muskoka Community Foundation, provides financial support to organizations supporting children, youth families in Muskoka. A proposal for a grant from Patricia’s Fund can be for a new or existing program that will benefit Muskoka and can be used in concert with other funding opportunities. Priority will be given to proposals that most effectively support and enhance the lives of children, youth and families living in Muskoka.

Applications will be accepted from August 15 – September 23, 2022

To learn more about this granting opportunity please contact Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation at 705-646-1220 or info@muskokacommunityfoundation.ca. The application can be accessed by visiting muskokacommunityfoundation.ca.