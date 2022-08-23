Motorcycle Rider Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 12

A motorcycle and a car have collided on Highway 12 at Park Street in Victoria Harbour causing serious injuries to the motorcyclist.

On August 23, 2022 at 12:30 p.m, Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched to the collision along with Simcoe County Paramedics and the Tay Township Fire Department.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital and was then moved to a Toronto-area hospital by ORNGE air ambulance with serious injuries.

The road remained closed for approximately two hours for investigation but has been reopened.

No charges have been laid at this point.