Mischief To A Building At Monck Public School In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP is investigating a mischief to a building at a Monck Public School in Bracebridge.

School administration at Monck Public School located on Wellington Street in Bracebridge called police to report that students had painted the side of their equipment shed on Friday, June 23rd , 2023 in rainbow colours and sometime over the weekend, between June 23rd and June 26th, unknown suspect(s) painted over top of it with the words, “PLEASE LEAVE THE CHILDREN ALONE!”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.