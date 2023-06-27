Members Of TEAM RVH Honoured For Years Of Service

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) recently honoured employees and professional staff for their years of service, celebrating their dedication and commitment to the health centre and its patients.

These service awards are given for every five-year milestone of employment and this year 660 staff and 75 professional staff (physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners and midwives) were recognized for their service spanning from five to 50 years.

“As RVH’s new President and CEO, one of the best parts of my job has been getting to know TEAM RVH. It has been an honour to see them in action delivering high-quality, patient-centred care,” says Gail Hunt. “As we all know, a career in healthcare is focused on helping others, and it involves hard work and often personal sacrifice. This annual celebration is about making certain TEAM RVH know their commitment has not gone unnoticed. I am so very grateful for their contributions to our patients and the communities we serve.”

Of note, the following members of TEAM RVH were recognized for their long service:

Dr. William Taylor, Surgery Department – 50 years Dr. Keith Morley, Surgery Department – 45 years Dr. Thomas Armstrong, Emergency Medicine – 45 years Dr. Daniel Ozimok, Family Medicine – 40 years Dr. Fabian Werner, Family Medicine – 40 years Dr. Gordon Crawford, Surgery Department – 40 years Tammy Thompson, Special Aide, Patient Food Services – 40 years

During the ceremony, RVH honoured Dr. Thomas Armstrong, Emergency Medicine physician, for his outstanding 45-year milestone. Dr. Armstrong was instrumental in bringing emergency care to Barrie and his legacy continues through his daughter, Dr. Kathryn Armstrong, who is the current Medical Director of RVH’s Emergency Department. Tammy Thompson, who was also in attendance, was recognized for her 40-year milestone and the important role she plays every day in patient care.

In addition, 14 employees and professional staff were honoured for 35 years of service; 14 employees and professional staff for 30 years of service; 35 employees and professional staff for 25 years of service and 51 employees and professional staff for 20 years of service, for a combined total of an astonishing 3,080 years of service.