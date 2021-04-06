MAHC Is Getting Three New Emergency Physicians

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to introduce three physicians who have recently joined the Emergency Departments in Bracebridge and Huntsville.

Originally from Ontario, Dr. Vick Puri (pictured, left) graduated from the University of Alberta rural family medicine program in 2020. His training involved a comprehensive rural practice including work as a hospitalist in addition to emergency and family medicine in multiple small towns throughout Northern Alberta before choosing MAHC.

Dr. Reuben Goldberg (pictured, centre) completed his undergraduate degree in Biomedical Science, and his medical degree and family medicine residency at the University of Ottawa. Dr. Goldberg was inspired to work in the emergency room having volunteered overseas as a junior ambulance medic. He obtained extra training and certification in essential emergency medicine-related knowledge and skills.

Dr. Anthony Duarte (pictured, right) has spent more than 10 years supporting MAHC as a locum physician before recently joining the Emergency Department on a full-time basis. Dr. Duarte completed medical school at the University of Alberta and residency through the University of Ottawa. He brings 12 years of experience in the Greater Toronto Area and two decades of experience in the United States in North and South Carolina and Virginia.

“Our Emergency Departments are often the first stop for our communities, so the Emergency physician sees the full gamut – everything from traumas to heart attacks and strokes to broken bones and fish hooks,” says Dr. John Simpson, Director & Chief of Emergency Medicine at MAHC. “We know Muskoka is a great place to work and live and we’re pleased to add these exceptional practitioners to our amazing team.”

Annually, MAHC’s Emergency Departments see more than 40,000 visits.