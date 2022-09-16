Lion’s Club Of Bracebridge Donates $19,500 To South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

Members of the Lion’s Club of Bracebridge were proud to present a cheque for $19,500.00 to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation in support of medical bed upgrades to improve patient care.

The club has been supporting the hospital foundation for over 20 years, and has given over $150,000 in that time. This donation marks the largest single gift and is a proud moment for all members.

“We are happy to be able to support the hospital in a meaningful way,” says Club president Scott McFarlane, “this is what Lion’s do!”

South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Executive Director Leah Walker joined the Lion’s at their Tuesday night Bingo to accept the cheque donation. The monthly bingo is one of the many ways the Lion’s raise funds to give back to the community.

“It’s so nice to see people coming together and making a difference” says Walker “More than likely everyone will need the hospital at some point in their lives, and we’re grateful to the Lion’s in helping ensure we have the equipment to care for our community when they need us.”