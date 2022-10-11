Jarritos Sends Luchador Flying On Taco Tour Season 2

As an ambassador of THE drink to pair with tacos, the Jarritos Luchador is touring across Canada in search of the country’s best taco. But this year, he’s giving away TWO TRIPS TO MEXICO — one to the owner of the restaurant with the best taco and another to one lucky Canadian who voted for their favourite taco joint at jarritos.ca/en/taco-tour-contest/ .

Last year’s taco tour sent “Luch” to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Victoria, Calgary, Vancouver, and Halifax. This year’s tour includes new stops in Edmonton, Niagara, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Whistler, and Laval. The extra travel is necessary because tacos are the fastest-growing foodservice Mexican entrée item over the past five years, a trend Vince Sgabellone, Industry Analyst, Canada Foodservice at The NPD Group, says isn’t going away.

“Young Canadians are seeking out authentic, international flavours. Mexican cuisine is a leader in this space, as evidenced by the growing popularity of tacos and other Mexican entrée items across restaurant concepts.”

Canadian operators in the Mexican space are thrilled to partner with Jarritos, which is why the Jarritos website has the largest listing of Canadian taco shops in the country (500 and counting).

“We had an amazing time working with the Jarritos Cross Canada Taco Tour,” said the team at Toronto’s Gus Tacos. “The tour showcased so many great taco spots in the city and let us showcase ours. Thank you, Jarritos!”

“Tacos are a great representation of our diversity,” added Santiago Behar, Country Manager for Jarritos in Canada. “From Victoria to Halifax, we tried all kinds of tacos: a barbacoa garnished with BC flowers; a family-recipe cecina taco that has become a fixture of Montreal’s St-Henri neighbourhood; an al-pastor marinated octopus in the middle of the prairies; and so many more. One definite takeaway from the first tour was that anything can be a taco!”

For all of the #SuperGood taco content — and for your chance to win limited-edition Jarritos merchandise AND A TRIP TO MEXICO — follow Jarritos Canada on Instagram @JarritosCanada .