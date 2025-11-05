Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Seeks New Managing Director

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA), one of Muskoka’s leading arts organizations, is seeking a new Managing Director to help guide the Festival into its next exciting chapter of growth and creativity.

For over 30 years, HfA has been a cornerstone of arts and culture in Muskoka. Presenting between 60 and 70 concerts and events each year, the Festival offers a vibrant mix of music, theatre, dance, visual arts, and community programs. While its busiest season is summer, HfA has evolved into a year-round presenter, connecting world-class artists with local audiences and fostering creativity across the region.

“HfA has always been about bringing people together through the arts,” says Artistic Director Dan Watson. “We’re looking for a Managing Director who shares that passion — someone who can balance creative vision with sound leadership and a strong sense of community.”

The Managing Director will serve as the organization’s senior administrative leader, overseeing operations, finances, and human resources. Working closely with the Artistic Director and the Board of Directors, the successful candidate will ensure the smooth and sustainable delivery of HfA’s mission — balancing artistic excellence, financial responsibility, and community impact.

HfA is known for its collaborative, can-do team spirit, where staff and volunteers alike contribute to the success of every event and initiative. The position is ideal for an experienced arts administrator who thrives in a dynamic environment and wants to make a tangible difference in a vibrant regional arts community.

Located in the heart of Muskoka, Huntsville offers an exceptional quality of life — surrounded by natural beauty, supported by an active creative community, and connected to Ontario’s broader cultural landscape.

The position offers a full-time, permanent role with an annual salary of $55,000–$65,000, commensurate with experience. Benefits include a health plan, paid vacation, professional development opportunities, and access to festival events.

📅 Application Deadline: November 28, 2025 @ 5 PM

🚀 Start Date: January 12, 2026

Interested applicants are invited to submit a single PDF including a cover letter and résumé to dan@huntsvillefestival.ca