Historic Sexual Assault Investigation In Huntsville Results In Charges

One person has been charged in relation to a historic sexual assault investigation in the Town of Huntsville.

On July 25, 2023, officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a historic sexual assault that occurred in 1981.

As a result of the investigation, on August 4, 2023, Gregory Arnold Martin, 64, of Huntsville was arrested and charged with three counts of Indecent Assault on Female.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 26, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Anyone who has any information about this, or a similar incident is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A sexual offence can be reported to police no matter how long ago it happened, and someone can be charged for sexual assault. You can report a sexual assault by calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency. If you do not want to make a report to police or need time and support to make that decision, we have partnered with many other agencies that can help. Ontario 211 provides information on and referrals to Ontario’s community, social, health-related and government services. Simply call 2-1-1 or visit 211ontario.ca for more information.

You can also find local resources and support by searching your location on the Victim Services Directory at http://services.findhelp.ca/ovss/ or contact the Rape Coalition of Ontario at https://sexualassaultsupport.ca/.