Frost Possible Tonight As Temps Fall Near The Freezing Mark Under Clear Skies

Muskoka411 Staff
Frost advisory issued for:
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Huntsville – Baysville,
Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:
Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants.

Patchy frost is possible tonight as temperatures fall to near the freezing mark under clear skies.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

