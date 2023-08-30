Frost Possible Tonight As Temps Fall Near The Freezing Mark Under Clear Skies

Frost advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants.

Patchy frost is possible tonight as temperatures fall to near the freezing mark under clear skies.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.