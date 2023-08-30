Frost Possible Tonight As Temps Fall Near The Freezing Mark Under Clear Skies

Frost advisory issued for:
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Huntsville – Baysville,
Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,
Current details:
Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants.
Patchy frost is possible tonight as temperatures fall to near the freezing mark under clear skies.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.