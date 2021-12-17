Gun And Drugs Taken Off The Streets in Muskoka

During the month of November 2021, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP conducted an investigation into drug trafficking in the District of Muskoka.

On December 16, 2021 the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Central Region Community Street Crime Unit and the Bracebridge Detachment, executed three search warrants in Bracebridge, ON.

As a result of the search warrants, two people were arrested. Police seized a loaded 9mm Pistol, 104grams of fentanyl, 70grams of cocaine, 50grams of crack cocaine, a prohibited knife, and over $6,000 cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $60,000.

As a result of the investigation, the following people have been charged:

Jahshua Talbot (age 20), of Innisfil, Ontario

– Transport firearm in a careless manner

– Possession of Prohibited device for a Dangerous Purpose

– Carrying a concealed weapon

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

– Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

– Possession of Prohibited device and weapon x2

– Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

– Possession of Loaded Prohibited Firearm

– Possession of Prohibited Firearm/ammunition

– Fail to Comply with Undertaking x2

– Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime Over $5,000

– Possession of Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x4

Elyse Marr (age 41), of Bracebridge, Ontario

– Possession of Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x3

Talbot was held in custody for a bail hearing on December 17, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario. Marr were released on an Undertaking to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario on January 25, 2022.