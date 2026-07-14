Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired And Stunt Driving

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver with impaired driving as well as stunt driving.

On July 10, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement on Muskoka Road 169 in Torrance, in the Township of Muskoka Lakes and stopped a vehicle for travelling considerably higher than the posted speed limit. The traffic stop soon became an impaired driving investigation and police arrested and charged 35-year-old Jessica Vlietstra, of Gravenhurst, with Impaired Driving – Over 80, Stunt Driving, Driving vehicle with open liquor and Driving vehicle with cannabis readily available.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 25, 2026 to answer to her charges.

Impaired driving has a significant impact on the safety of Muskoka roads, if you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call police. The consequences for driving while impaired are significant and include an immediate 90-day drivers licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.