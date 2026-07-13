Awesome News, Reality TV Fans: Summer House Is Coming To Muskoka

10-episode series set to stream exclusively on Hayu in 2027

NBCUniversal‘s reality streaming service and Lark Productions today announced that production has begun for Summer House Canada, the first international adaptation of the hit reality series Summer House. Filming is underway in Muskoka, Ontario, with the series set to launch exclusively on Hayu in 2027.

Summer House Canada is Hayu’s second original commission. The announcement follows the success of Hayu’s first original series, The Real Housewives of London, which was recently renewed for a second season and will return to Hayu later this year.

Following the successful original format, Summer House Canada will bring together a group of friends who escape to a shared house on summer weekends. Known for its sprawling waterfront cottages and lively social scene, Muskoka sets the stage as relationships, careers and personal lives collide.

“We’re thrilled to bring this adaptation of the standout Summer House format to the market – and Muskoka offers the perfect, iconic Canadian setting to introduce Summer House Canada and build on the franchise’s momentum,” said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, International DTC, NBCUniversal. “Following the success of Hayu’s first original commission – The Real Housewives of London – we’re delighted to bring another exclusive original series to Hayu subscribers in Canada and worldwide, expanding our market-leading reality content line-up with a fresh take on a fan-favourite franchise.”

“Summer House has become a beloved global franchise known for its authentic friendships, big personalities and the unforgettable moments that come from spending a summer together. We’re excited to build on that by bringing the Canadian summer experience to fans worldwide,” said Erin Haskett, President and Executive Producer, Lark Productions.

Details regarding the cast for Summer House Canada will be announced in the coming months.

The Summer House franchise is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year – and 8th anniversary in Canada – Hayu is the ultimate reality streaming destination where consumers can immerse themselves in non-stop binge-worthy unscripted entertainment. Hayu is home to more than 10,000 episodes of some of the world’s most popular reality series – all 100% ad-free. New must-see seasons are available to subscribers the same day as in the USA.