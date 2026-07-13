Charges Laid In Connection To Stolen Vehicle In Huntsville Sunday Night

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a stolen vehicle incident involving youths.

On Sunday, July 12, 2026, shortly after 5:00 p.m., police received reports that a vehicle stolen from the Barrie area was travelling northbound on Highway 11 toward Gravenhurst. Frontline officers, with support from OPP Aviation Services, searched for the vehicle but were unable to locate it at that time.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., Huntsville OPP officers observed the stolen vehicle in Huntsville. The vehicle had struck a pedestrian before fleeing the area. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The stolen vehicle was later located abandoned on Ravenscliffe Road in Huntsville.

After an extensive search, two youths were later located and arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old from Huntsville has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Fail to Stop After Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Failure to Comply with a Release Order – 3 counts

Additionally, a 14-year-old from Huntsville has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Failure to Comply with a Release Order – 2 counts

The OPP will not be releasing the names of the accused under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). Both accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 referencing #E260990635. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.