Tim Hortons Camp Day Is Back On July 15

Since 1991, Tim Hortons, Tims® restaurant owners and guests have collectively raised over $275 million through Camp Day events to support the work of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which helps underserved youth reach their full potential.

Over $13 million was raised on Camp Day in 2025!

In advance of Camp Day, Tims guests in Canada can support the Foundation by purchasing a Donation Badge for $2, with 100 per cent of proceeds supporting Tims Camps, or Camp Day bracelets for $3, with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps. A Camp Day donut is available at participating restaurants for $2, with 100 per cent of proceeds supporting Tims Camps.

Camp Day is returning on July 15 at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and the United States with 100 per cent of all hot coffee and iced coffee sales donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps!

“For nearly four decades, Camp Day has been a powerful reminder of what the Tim Hortons community can accomplish together. Every hot and iced coffee sold on July 15 goes directly toward helping youth from underserved communities discover their full potential – and last year, that led to an incredible $13 million raised,” said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

“I want to thank our incredible restaurant owners, their members, and guests for their generosity year after year, and I encourage everyone to join us on Camp Day to help make a difference in the lives of young people who deserve every opportunity to succeed.”

The first Camp Day was held in 1987 by 58 restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada who donated 24 hours of sales to build the Tim Horton Children’s Camp in Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia, which opened the following year. The initiative expanded to all Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada in 1991.

The Foundation has supported nearly 350,000 underserved youth throughout its history through sending kids to Tims Camps – which is now a multi-year development program that promotes confidence, resiliency, and other critical skills – and through the Tims Classrooms Program which launched in 2024 and brings a youth leadership and social emotional learning (SEL) program to schools across the country.

“Camp Day is a powerful reminder of what makes the Tim Hortons community so special. Each year, restaurant owners, team members, and guests come together to create opportunities for youth who need them most. Every coffee purchased on Camp Day helps young people build confidence, develop new skills, and discover what’s possible for their future. It’s inspiring to see how small acts of generosity can lead to extraordinary outcomes,” said Caroline Barham, Tims Restaurant Owner and President, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Ways to support Tims Camps on Camp Day: