Georgian Welcomes Dr. Yael Katz As New Vice President, Academic

Dr. Yael Katz will join Georgian College on Sept. 19 as our new Vice President, Academic (VPA). Dr. Katz will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing college operations related to the content and delivery of our academic programs and services. In addition, she’ll lead Georgian’s international portfolio.

“Yael is a recognized and avid champion of creativity and innovation in higher education,” said Kevin Weaver, Georgian President and CEO. “She brings more than 20 years of experience in progressive teaching and academic leadership roles within the postsecondary sector. She’s led with a demonstrated and unwavering commitment to collaboration, excellence and care, underscored by the values of equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging. Yael makes a fantastic addition to Team Georgian as we continue on our journey to create an unrivaled student experience.”

Dr. Katz has served in various capacities including as professor, program coordinator, associate dean, dean, special advisor and senior executive. Most recently, she was Vice-Provost, Academic, at Sheridan College. Dr. Katz is also co-founder of M/Y storycreative.

“I’m overjoyed and truly honoured to join the warm and outstanding community at Georgian,” said Dr. Katz. “As Canada’s first and only Ashoka U designated changemaker college, Georgian is uniquely positioned to build on its long legacy of extraordinary changemaking experiences and provide a distinguished one-of-a-kind learning environment for students. I couldn’t be more excited to work with faculty, staff and the broader Georgian network, and to be part of this team.”

Over the course of her career, Dr. Katz has overseen the development and implementation of new programs, academic pathways, global partnerships, strategic frameworks and academic plans. She has collaborated with many multidisciplinary teams and units to lead curriculum initiatives, organizational development and research activities, strategy task forces, and dynamic community engagement. Dr. Katz writes, speaks and advises internationally on creativity and innovation in 21st century postsecondary contexts, and strives to inspire and facilitate transformative change. She has also been a passionate voice in support of team-based interdisciplinary teaching, learning, research and practice.

Dr. Katz holds a PhD in English from the University of British Columbia (UBC) and a Master of Arts and Honours Bachelor of Arts in English from Western University.