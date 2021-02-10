Georgian Offering Virtual Events For People Who Want To Get To Know Them

Curious about Georgian College and want to find out more about your postsecondary options? The college is offering a series of monthly Get to Know Georgian virtual events – Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 5 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 23 from 6 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, April 20 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Whether you’re thinking about attending Georgian yourself or are a parent or supporter of a future student, this event is your opportunity to connect with our friendly recruitment team about all things Georgian.

Get to Know Georgian is a great opportunity to:

learn about Georgian’s flexible study options, including 130+ programs and opportunities for full-time, part-time and online study

get information on the many supports available to students

find out about the Georgian Learning Guarantee

discover financial aid options

and more

There will also be a Q&A session where people can ask specific questions about Georgian. Plus, those ready can learn how Georgian will cover the $95 OCAS application fee so they can apply for FREE!

“Get to Know Georgian is the ideal opportunity to find out what Georgian College has to offer as you or your loved one explore postsecondary options,” said Kristy Linklater, Associate Director, Marketing and Recruitment. “Our knowledgeable and friendly student recruitment team is here to answer all your questions, and assist you with applying to college. We can’t wait to meet you virtually!”

Register online and get full details at GeorgianCollege.ca/GetToKnowGeorgian.