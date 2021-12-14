Georgian College Signs United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Accord

Georgian College is officially joining the global movement of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by signing the SDG Accord for educational institutions.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals are an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership to end poverty, improve health and education, tackle climate change and much more.

Georgian College President and CEO Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes formally signed the SDG Accord this morning.

“As an institution committed to social innovation and collaborative systems change, this is a natural and necessary effort for Georgian to be involved in,” said West-Moynes. “Georgian is Canada’s first and only Ashoka U Changemaker College, and we know we can contribute meaningfully to advancing the SDG goals, both locally and globally.”

Already, hundreds of Georgian students have joined the #ChangeTheNow SDG Changemaker Challenge.

“Students have been exploring ideas to address UN Sustainable Development Goal #10 – Reduced Inequalities,” said Suzie Addison-Toor, Georgian’s Director of Student Success and Social Innovation. “And this fall, in a unique international experience, Georgian launched a collaboration to tackle this goal with international university partners – connecting our students and faculty with their peers from Spain’s University of Almeria, VIA University College in Denmark and the University of Western Caspian in Azerbaijan.”

Georgian is also partnering with work-integrated learning employers to begin incorporating the SDGs into hands-on work experience.

The ultimate vision of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is to ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

“We recognize it’s a very ambitious vision,” said West-Moynes, “and Georgian has already begun the journey to contribute our part. Ultimately we will ensure everything we do is aligned with the SDGs – academics, research, community partnerships, digital innovation and of course, changemaking. As educators, we have a responsibility to create an environment where students, faculty and staff can work together in striving to attain these critical United Nations Sustainable Development goals.”

In signing the SDG Accord, Georgian also commits to annually report on progress, and to share learning both nationally and internationally.