French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy, A Limited-Edition Summertime Treat

French’s announces its latest curiously delicious, limited-edition treat: “French’s® Ketchup Cotton Candy.” Made in collaboration with Canadian confectionary company, Treats for Us, the candy is made with French’s Ketchup, featuring 100 per cent Canadian tomatoes. It combines some of the best traditions the season has to offer, ketchup and carnivals. Free samples will be available while supplies last at popup locations in select markets across the country from June 27 to June 28.

The launch follows the popular French’s Ketchup Ice Pop in 2022, which became an instant summertime hit. Available in Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON, and Leamington, ON next week only, French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy again celebrates summer and offers a savoury ketchup flavour balanced with sweetness.

“I started Treats for Us to offer Canadians custom, locally-made concession favourites,” says Treats for Us Founder, Laurens Gerlings. “So, when French’s suggested partnering to create something never done before, combining the taste of Canada – French’s Ketchup – with the nostalgic flavour of summer – cotton candy – I was in. We’ve created the soon-to-be iconic, French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy.”

French’s will be handing out French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 27 Vancouver – 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC : 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Just South of Dunsmuir Street Toronto – 55 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON : 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Maple Leaf Square, in front of the spotlight statue



Wednesday, June 28 Leamington – 24 Seacliff Drive West, Leamington, ON : 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Seacliffe Park, east of the outdoor volleyball courts



“In 2022, Canadians tried and raved about our French’s Ketchup Ice Pops. In 2023, we’re back with another summer ‘spinoff’ – French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy,” said Trevor Squires, Country Manager, for McCormick & Company, Canada. “We love celebrating local food and flavour; from the roots of French’s Ketchup, made with 100 per cent Canadian tomatoes, to our Treats for Us partnership.”

Honouring shared heritage, for each tub of French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy given away, the equivalent of two meals* will be donated to Food Banks Canada to address food insecurity in Canada, expanding the partnership that began in 2015. This contribution supports more than 4,500 Food Banks and agencies from coast to coast to coast. Also in 2023, French’s is supporting Food Banks Canada’s After the Bell program which provides nutrient-dense food packs to children in need through the summer months.

This summer, French’s encourages Canadians to make memories with great food and flavour, especially if it includes ketchup! Fans who want to experience the ketchup carnival at home can check out French’s Ketchup Funnel Cake recipe. To learn more about the popups and get the at-home recipe, visit Frenchs.ca. Follow French’s via #FrenchsKetchup to join in the fun on Instagram and Facebook.

*Based on Food Banks Canada’s meal metric $1=2 meals.