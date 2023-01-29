Frank’s RedHot Launches New Fortnite Game: The Floor Is Flava

Frank’s RedHot, the #1 hot sauce in the world and a brand best known for spicing up game day foods, is kicking off its very own game in Fortnite, ‘The Floor is Flava,’ on January 30. ‘The Floor is Flava,’ a flavour-packed version of Fortnite’s Floor is Lava challenge that is inspired by the classic kid’s game, is set on an immersive chicken wing-shaped island and centres around a volcano that spews Frank’s RedHot sauce (a.k.a. flava, because Frank’s + Lava = Flava!) everywhere.

Franks RedHot Floor is Flava (CNW Group/Frank’s RedHot Canada)

“Last year, Frank’s created the first-ever edible NFT made from Buffalo wings. In 2023 we go further, combining iconic game day foods with one of the world’s most popular multiplayer online games, Fortnite,” said Tom Rowe, Director, Global Digital Experiences at McCormick. “Whether you’re watching IRL or playing virtually, Frank’s brings the perfect blend of flavour and heat to the Big Game and gaming.”

During game play, users navigate unfamiliar terrain: beaches, forests, and a ruined city, each offers RedHot-themed elements to climb higher up Mt. Frank. Players can jump on stone statues of iconic game day foods, use chickens as jetpacks, and play defense with RedHot sauce launchers and chiller grenades. Frank’s fans will discover other brand-inspired game elements, like the Tender Defender skin, Chili Chugs for speed boosts, and a hidden temple at the heart of the volcano. Plus, seasoned Fortnite players may also spot favourite past characters hidden within the game, like Beef Boss and Tomatohead. Frank’s RedHot has even tapped some of Fortnite’s top gamers like Ali-A, SushieBae, SypherPK, Typical Gamer, and Zemie to take on the challenge and get fans diving into delicious doom.

Frank’s RedHot first entered the metaverse when it launched the first-ever “edible NFT” and spoof cryptocurrency “Bonecoin” to celebrate Buffalo wings ahead of the Big Game. Now in ‘The Floor is Flava,’ Frank’s aims to reach a new audience of sauce lovers with their most virtual and immersive experience to-date. Launching ahead of the most anticipated weekend in football, Frank’s will also be celebrating by partnering with local commerce platform DoorDash to deliver free wings** to fans across the U.S. and Canada.

Visit Franksredhot.com/floorisflavaca on January 30 for the Island Code to play the Floor is Flava in Fortnite Creative Mode. Fortnite can be played for free on Playstation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services. Stay tuned for additional information on the DoorDash promotion, announcing soon.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted July 2022 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2021 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

*This is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

**Delivery and service fees will apply to all orders.