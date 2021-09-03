Fond Farewell To MAHC President And CEO Natalie Bubela

Following a decade of dedicated service, President & CEO Natalie Bubela has announced her retirement from Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), effective December 23, 2021. The Board of Directors received the news at a special meeting of the Board last evening.

Natalie was hired as CEO in January 2011, and has capably served the hospital organization with compassion, experience and steadfast leadership that inspires others. Her time at MAHC caps a long and distinguished career in health care that has included front-line nursing, teaching, research and various management portfolios.

“Natalie has achieved many successes at the helm of MAHC,” says Cameron Renwick, Board Chair. “During her tenure at MAHC, she has faced challenges with grace, balancing the complexities of sustainable health care delivery in a multi-site medium-sized community hospital with an unwavering focus on what is best for the patient. I know I speak for the entire Board along with past directors in sincerely thanking her for everything she has done at MAHC and for health care in Muskoka and area.”

Under Natalie’s leadership, MAHC has seen the expansion of clinical services to include additional surgical specialties, virtual critical care, and programs like the Seniors Assessment and Support Outreach Team, improved health care technology through an electronic medical record, and secured financial health. She has led the organization through two Accreditation Canada surveys, two critical stages of future redevelopment capital planning, and countless innovations, renovations and initiatives that enhance hospital care locally.

“Throughout Natalie’s time at MAHC, her personal concern and support for our staff, credentialed staff and volunteers has had a measurable impact on the hospital workplace, and has extended beyond the hospital walls to our community of health care partners and stakeholder relations,” adds Renwick.

Natalie is the first to say it takes a village to run a hospital, and she feels indebted to the leadership team and each and every team member for their contributions at MAHC.

“It has been a privilege to lead this incredible team of dedicated people striving to provide the best care to this community and to each other,” says Bubela. “I am grateful for the support I have received over the years, and thank our community, the Foundations, Auxiliary volunteers, Board of Directors and the many partners that have helped shape health care in North Simcoe Muskoka. I have learned and grown from these interactions and the many experiences.”

In 2016, Natalie received the Board Award of Excellence, a crowning accomplishment to her career at MAHC. She leaves behind a lasting legacy, reflected in her commitment to patient safety and high-quality health care and evidenced by her many achievements, and strong work ethic and values.

The Board of Directors will be discussing next steps in a competitive recruitment process at its regular meeting on September 9, 2021.