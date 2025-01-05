February 22nd Brings The Coldest Night Once Again To Gravenhurst

Gravenhurst Against Poverty (GAP) is encouraging GRAVENHURST residents to once again team up, fund-raise, and walk in The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY). This family-friendly, winterrific fundraising walk takes place on the evening of February 22, 2025 and supports people experiencing hunger, hurt, and homelessness in GRAVENHURST.

Tens of thousands of Canadians will take to the streets for CNOY with events taking place in 200 cities, towns, and communities across the country. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter, while raising funds to aid the work of Charity Name in providing much-needed support.

The GRAVENHURST walk begins and ends at the Lions Pavilion at the Gravenhurst Wharf. Participants will walk a 2km or 5km route, can warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops along the way, and will be able to celebrate their efforts together at the finish line. All those who raise over $150 (or $75 for youth) will also don iconic CNOY toques as they face the cold night.

This is GAP’s sixth year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year, and they’re aiming to raise $185,000 for their work with people experiencing hunger, hurt, and homelessness in GRAVENHURST.

GAP has been serving GRAVENHURST for 7 years, and the funds raised in the Coldest Night of the Year will benefit their clients in a time of the year known historically for low levels of giving.

About GAP:

Gravenhurst Against Poverty – or G.A.P. – is an inclusive, open, and transparent grassroots organization, with the goal of reducing poverty within the greater Gravenhurst community. Their vision is to live in a community where all of our neighbours have the opportunity to thrive.

For further information, contact:

https://www.gravenhurstagainstpoverty.com/coldest-night-of-the-year