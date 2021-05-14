Fatal Motorcycle Vs. Moose Collision On Hwy. 11 In North Bay

-On May 13, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. North Bay OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 south in North Bay; just south of the Lakeshore Drive exit.

Investigation revealed that a southbound motorcycle collided with a moose on the highway. The driver, Darren Renaud, 54-years-old of Callander, Ontario, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.

An OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigator (TTCI) attended the scene and is assisting with this ongoing investigation.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since re-opened. Also assisting at the scene were North Bay’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the North Bay Fire Department.