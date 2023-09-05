Eight Golf Carts Stolen In Seguin Township

Police respond to a theft of eight golf carts from local golf course.

On August 28, 2023, the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a theft of eight golf carts from Seguin Valley Golf Club Inc. located on Badger Road in Seguin Township.

The theft occurred overnight from August 27 to the 28, 2023. Culprits gained access to the property and removed eight 2018 Yamaha golf carts.

Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons involved.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.