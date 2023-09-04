Cineplex Events Is Proud To Present TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR On The Big Screen

Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, is proud to bring the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR theatrical concert film experience to Canadians in over 150 Cineplex theatres, beginning Friday, October 13.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film was attended by more than three million Taylor Swift fans during the first leg of its U.S. run and anticipation is high for the Canadian concert dates in 2024. Not only did it shatter all concert sales records, but it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more. Now Canadians can immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Cineplex theatre locations across Canada. Tickets are available at Cineplex.com.

Adult tickets are $19.89 at theatres, children’s (aged 13 and under) and seniors’ (aged 65 and above) tickets are $13.13 at theatres. An online booking fee of up to $1.50 per ticket applies to all online ticket purchases. All prices are subject to taxes. Standard upcharges for premium experiences will apply and no passes will be accepted.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will be available in a wide selection of premium experiences including VIP Cinemas, IMAX, and UltraAVX.

This is a pre-recorded event. For more information, visit Cineplex.com.