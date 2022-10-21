Drug Trafficking Charges For A Gravenhurst Resident

On October 18, 2022, Bracebridge OPP were conducting general patrols within the Town of Gravenhurst and stopped a vehicle on Veteran’s Way for a Highway Traffic Act violation.
As a result of an investigation, Branden Reed, age 30, of Gravenhurst, was charged with the following offences:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x3 – Cocaine, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine
- Possession of Break and Enter Tools
The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 29, 2022