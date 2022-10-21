Drug Trafficking Charges For A Gravenhurst Resident

On October 18, 2022, Bracebridge OPP were conducting general patrols within the Town of Gravenhurst and stopped a vehicle on Veteran’s Way for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

As a result of an investigation, Branden Reed, age 30, of Gravenhurst, was charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x3 – Cocaine, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine

Possession of Break and Enter Tools

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 29, 2022