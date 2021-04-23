Drivers Are Speeding And On Their Phone In Southern Georgian Bay

Southern Georgian Bay OPP have been paying attention to complaints from the public called into the OPP Communications Centre about speeding vehicles on area roadways. Officers participating in traffic related enforcement during the month of March 2021 provided 259 hours of dedicated traffic patrol resulting in 127 speeding offences with one charge of “Stunt Driving” (driving over 50 kilometres over the posted limit) along with nine cell phone related offences and 45 drivers were warned to pay closer attention to posted speed limits.

To date in the month of April officers have provided 93 hours of dedicated traffic patrol resulting in 53 speeding offences with 18 charges of “Stunt Driving” along with 40 cell phone related offences and 56 drivers were spoken to about following the correct speed limit.

Speeding along with other offences under the Highway Traffic Act carry licence suspensions some of which are issued on the spot along with automatic vehicle impoundment. For more information please click on the following Ministry of Transportation link- (ADLS) .