Driver With Life Threatening Injuries After Collision In Tiny Township

A vehicle travelling on Rue Lafontaine East in Tiny Township lost control and rolled over, sending the driver to hospital with life threatening injuries.

On November 4, 2023 at 11:30 a.m, Simcoe County Paramedics notified the Ontario Provincial Police of the collision on Rue Lafontaine East near Simcoe County Road 6. Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP attended the scene to investigate, closing the roadway for several hours.

As a result of the injuries sustained by the operator of the vehicle, investigative assistance was provided OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI).

A 56-year-old Penetanguishene resident was transported to an area hospital by paramedics and onward to a Toronto-area trauma hospital for further treatment.

There were no other people involved in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122.