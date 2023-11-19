Crashes And Calls From The Community Remove Suspected Impaired Drivers From Area Roadways

A report of a vehicle crash and a call from the community helped officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP remove three suspected impaired drivers from roadways here in North Simcoe.

Officers responded at approximately 2:12 am November 12, 2023 to a report of a pick up truck that had driven off of Rue Lafontaine East, Tiny Township into a roadside bush. The lone male driver was located and spoken to by officers who then entered into an impaired driving investigation. Officers at the scene also spoke to the driver of a second vehicle (car) that was present at the scene. This driver also became the subject of an impaired driving investigation as well. Both drivers were transported to Detachment for further investigation resulting in the following persons being charged criminally with driving related offences.

The operator of the pick up truck, Sylvain Michel Paymet, 31 years of Tiny Township, has been charged with

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The operator of the car, Brittnay Edwards, 30 years of Tiny Township, has been charged with

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

and further with

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

Both accused persons were released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 30, 2023. They also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and both vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days.

A community member contacted the OPP Communication Centre after noticing a suspicious vehicle and persons in the Sacred Heart Catholic School parking lot on Elizabeth Street, Midland at approximately 11:35 pm November 14, 2023. Attending officers located the suspect vehicle at which time a number of occupants fled from the vehicle but the driver was identified and located. Officers spoke with the driver and entered an impaired by drug investigation resulting in the investigation being continued at Detachment by an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer.

As a result of this investigation, Tanner McCue, 26 years of Penetanguishene, has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – drugs

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 30, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and both vehicles were towed and impounded for 45 days.

Educating the public about safe driving, boating and ORV practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired operator on our roadways, waterways or trails please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.