CENGN Announces Rural Ontario High-Speed Internet Project In Township Of Lake Of Bays

The Township of Lake of Bays is excited to announce the launch of an innovative project that will bring improved high-speed internet access to under-served Lake of Bays residents located around Ten Mile Bay and Emerald Bay.

This project is part of CENGN’s Rural Ontario Residential Broadband program and will serve as a model for cost-effectively extending high-performance internet service through a new small-footprint tower site within a municipal access corridor. The project results will be documented to provide a blueprint to other communities facing similar broadband barriers as residents within Lake of Bays.

For more details, please view the full media release issued by CENGN.

The Township of Lake of Bays continues to collaborate with Internet Service Providers and District, Provincial, and Federal partners to address internet service gaps in the Township.