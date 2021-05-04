Catalytic Converter Stolen From A Vehicle In Huntsville

More to this story we first told you about.

On May 3, 2021, Huntsville OPP started an investigation into the theft of a catalytic converter.

Sometime time during Friday night, April 30, 2021 unknown person or persons cut the catalytic converter off a car parked at a business located on Centre St. Huntsville.

The suspect(s) made off with the catalytic converter valued at approximately $1000.

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving this incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.