Cars, Planes And Coffee At Wiarton Keppel Airport Sat, Sept. 17

The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche is pleased to announce the return of Cars & Coffee, now titled Cars, Planes & Coffee. Newly located at the Wiarton Keppel International Airport, the event will occur on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Cars, Planes & Coffee presented by Chubb Insurance is a gathering of 150+ prized classic vehicles adorning the stretches of runway and lush grass at Wiarton Keppel International Airport. Vehicles from all over Ontario will gather to celebrate the spirits of the driving and flying—making this event a highlight of any motor enthusiast’s year. All vintage, exotic and classic vehicles 25 years and older are invited to participate in this event. Registration is available at www.cobblebeachconcours.com/cars-coffee. “We wanted to create this event so we could recognize and appreciate the incredible vehicles that may not fit the requirements for the Sunday Concours, but should be celebrated none the less.” said Rob McLeese, founder and show chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche, “Cars, Planes & Coffee also allows the community to truly become part of this amazing weekend.” Saturday offers a few other activities if one car show isn’t enough, including automotive seminars and a new addition to the weekend festivities, Concours d’Lemons. Proceeds from Cars, Planes & Coffee are in support of the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation. The hospital provides a wide range of services from emergency, ambulatory care, oncology, pediatrics, critical care and surgery. The funds raised will go towards the purchase of the necessary equipment for the hospital. Those wishing to see more cars can also take to the streets of Grey Bruce County a day earlier as the Concours Participants’ Tour will make its way from Cobble Beach to the Bruce Power Visitor Center through Owen Sound on Friday morning. Leaving Cobble Beach at 10:30 a.m., they will be on parade through the town’s streets by 10:45 a.m.