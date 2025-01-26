Canadore College Will Launch Two New Degree Programs In September

Building on more than four decades of experience delivering cutting-edge business and technology education, Canadore College is proud to announce the launch of two new three-year bachelor’s degree programs, beginning in Fall 2025: the Bachelor of Computer Science—Software Development (BCSc) and the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom). These industry-relevant programs will strengthen Canadore’s capacity to meet the growing demands of today’s fast-paced global marketplace while empowering students with in-depth knowledge and hands-on skills.

“The two new three-year bachelor’s degree programs were designed to the highest academic standards. The programs respond to a sustained and growing local community and larger market need, in key sectors, with a very significant combined economic contribution”, said Dr. Ahmed Obaide, Vice President Academic. “The depth of knowledge structured within the curricula, at this credential level, combined with a pedagogical approach that is focused on applied experiential learning, enables the development of competent and job-ready graduates. Offering each degree with the two concentrations facilitated an industry-driven focus on priority disciplines and contemporary practices while building on a strong foundation.”

The Bachelor of Computer Science — Software Development program will provide students with a comprehensive foundation in core computer science principles, programming languages, and software engineering methodologies. The future-focused curriculum will equip students to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and systems across diverse industries.

Students will gain experience in programming and software architecture, learning to transform conceptual ideas into fully functioning software solutions. From requirement gathering to implementation and testing, the program will ensure graduates are ready to enter the workforce with marketable skills. Students will get to select from two concentrations: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, where students will gain cutting-edge AI algorithms, neural networks, and data analytics expertise to develop predictive models and intelligent systems. This stream will prepare students for roles in research, development, and applications of AI-driven technologies; and Mobile Application Development, where students will acquire specialized knowledge in designing, building, and deploying applications for mobile devices. Students will explore various platforms, user experience best practices, and security considerations, making them well-suited for the ever-expanding app marketplace.

With a strong emphasis on emerging technologies, graduates can pursue diverse roles such as Software Engineer, Application Developer, AI Specialist, Data Scientist, and Mobile App Developer.

A core initiative of Canadore’s Entrepreneurship Academy strategy, the Bachelor of Commerce program nurtures entrepreneurial thinking and leadership skills, enabling graduates to confidently navigate complex business environments. Students will get to select from two concentrations: Business Technology Management, where students will delve into the intersection of business processes and technology implementation. Students will learn to manage organizational change, optimize IT infrastructure, and leverage data insights to drive strategic decision-making; and Global Logistics, where students will focus on global supply chains, transportation networks, and inventory management. Students will examine trade regulations, sustainability practices, and best-in-class logistics strategies to succeed in today’s interconnected economy.

In their final year, BCom students will collaborate with industry partners on a capstone project, tackling real-world business challenges. This immersive experience will foster innovative problem-solving and hone students’ abilities to generate tangible solutions. Graduates will be well-positioned to take on leadership and management roles in various sectors, including entrepreneurship, business consulting, supply chain management, and corporate strategy.

“These new degree programs reflect Canadore’s dedication to providing relevant, in-demand skills,” said George Burton, President and CEO of Canadore College. “Graduates will be well-prepared for success in an ever-evolving global environment. With an emphasis on applied learning and a future-focused perspective, we remain committed to creating, developing, and delivering specialized academic programs driven by market needs.”

Known for its student-centric and career-oriented learning approach, Canadore takes pride in empowering graduates with practical skills that meet the high standards of today’s workforce. With the introduction of these two new bachelor’s programs and their specialized concentration options, Canadore continues its legacy of innovation, excellence, and community engagement in post-secondary education.