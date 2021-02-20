Bracebridge OPP Urge Caution While Snowmobiling After Three Recent Collisions

Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services have responded to three separate single vehicle snow vehicle collisions between Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20, 2021.

The first collision occurred at 1730 Beaumont Drive in Bracebridge on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. when the operator struck a parked vehicle.

The second collision occurred on Friday as well, at 4 p.m. near South Kahshe Lake Road and W Bank Drive in Gravenhurst when the operator was ejected and his snow vehicle rolled over him after he went over the handle bars.

The third collision occurred on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. when the operator collided with a tree on South Monck Drive in Bracebridge.

All three operators were transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are reminding operators to exercise caution while enjoying their recreational vehicles including wearing proper safety equipment, being aware of their surroundings and knowing their own limitations and abilities.