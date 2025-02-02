Bracebridge Fire Department Update To Monica Lane Incident

On Friday, January 31 at approximately 1 p.m., the Bracebridge Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 6 Monica Lane. Initial reports were of a boat on fire in one of the units. The fire quickly extended to multiple units in the building, resulting in significant loss. No injuries were reported.

Approximately 25 firefighters from Station 1 and 2 attended the scene with five fire apparatus. Mutual aid from the Gravenhurst Fire Department was also present, sending one ladder truck and four firefighters to assist. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m. and crews remained on scene to monitor for hot spots. Monica Lane from Cedar Lane to Gray Road was closed for several hours to accommodate suppression operations but was re-opened Friday evening once the fire was contained.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was notified about the incident on Friday and arrived at the scene on Saturday, February 1 to begin an investigation into the cause of the fire due to the significant dollar loss. Heavy equipment is now on scene to aid in the investigation.

As the investigation is ongoing, the public is asked to stay away from the scene until further notice.

Thank you to the Ontario Provincial Police, Muskoka Paramedic Services, Gravenhurst Fire Department and Town of Bracebridge Public Works crews for assistance at the scene.