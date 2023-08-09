Boater Charged Again With Criminal Harassment On The Waters Of Georgian Bay

A boat operator charged with harassment on the waters of Georgian Bay.

On July 21, 2023, members from the West Parry Sound Detachment Marine Unit of the OPP responded to a complaint of an unwanted vessel anchored on the waters of Georgian Bay in Archipelago Township.

The occupant of the vessel had previously been charged with harassment in the same location in 2020.

As a result of further investigation, Alberto Casses, 63 years-of-age of Springwater Township, was charged with Criminal harassment

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 31, 2023.