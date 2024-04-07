Blue Jays Showcase New 100 Level Seating Bowl At Rogers Centre

This winter, the original 100 level infield seating bowl was fully demolished from foul pole to foul pole, and redesigned for baseball-first viewing experience

The Toronto Blue Jays continue the renovation of Rogers Centre from a multi-purpose stadium into a ballpark-first venue, today unveiling the reimagined 100 level seating bowl designed specifically for baseball viewing. Combined with the popular Outfield District which opened last season, the new seating bowl continues modernizing the fan experience at Rogers Centre for both long-time and new fans. The first chance to enjoy the newly renovated 100 level seating bowl is during the opening homestand from April 8 to 17.

First announced in July 2022, the multi-year, nearly $400 million CAD, privately funded renovation has progressively transitioned the 35-year-old stadium to feel more like a ballpark through a series of projects aimed at bringing fans closer to the action, introducing modern fan experiences, and overhauling player facilities.

The first phase of work focused on the outfield from foul pole to foul pole, introducing five distinct Outfield District social spaces, available to all fans with a game ticket, as well as raised bullpens and new outfield and 500 level seats. This second phase of work overhauled the 100 level infield from foul pole to foul pole by demolishing and excavating the original bowl and redesigning and rebuilding a new 100 level seating bowl, along with adding world-class player facilities and premium clubs and amenities that will open mid-season as planned.

“To build a sustainable championship organization, we needed a home that is specifically for baseball. We asked ourselves at the onset what we would build if we were designing a ballpark, and we fit that vision into the existing infrastructure of Rogers Centre, with fans always at the centre. Blue Jays fans deserve a true ballpark to proudly cheer on their team,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays. “Reimagining the home of the Blue Jays required an astonishing scope of work in a short timeframe, and that would not have been possible without the unwavering support of Edward Rogers, Tony Staffieri, and Rogers ownership. They share our championship vision and have invested in the team and infrastructure necessary to build a best-in-class fan and player experience.”

“Rogers Centre is home to Canada’s baseball team. Rogers has proudly invested in the team and the ballpark, and I’m delighted to see the renovations come to life,” said Edward Rogers, Chairman of Rogers Communications.

“As proud owners of the Toronto Blue Jays, we’re deeply committed to bringing fans the best experiences,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “These renovations have transformed Rogers Centre into a true ballpark that puts the fan experience at the centre of the game.”

The second phase of Rogers Centre renovations broke ground on October 13, 2023, with PCL Construction. Designed by Populous, key features of the new 100 level seating bowl include:

Designed specifically for baseball viewing with all seats oriented towards the infield, new seats closer to the action, and improved sightlines with less obstruction.

A more comfortable experience with additional legroom, cupholders throughout, modern-shaped seats with more airflow, fewer seats in each row, wider seats and new cross-aisles between the dugouts, adaptable raisable armrest options, and handrails in every aisle.

Greater variety of viewing options including different vantage points from new sections, accessible field level seats, new infield bar rails, and premium seating experiences.

By demolishing the original bowl, the club was able to remove outdated infrastructure and excavate below ground to create new space for player and fan amenities, in addition to reorienting the new seating bowl. New amenities beneath the bowl include:

New clubhouse and player facilities on the third base side, creating continuity in the experience from the best-in-class Player Development Complex in Dunedin, FL , to Toronto .

, to . Three new sold-out premium clubs behind home plate (to be opened mid-season, as announced in April 2023 ) each with a unique experience connected to the best seats in the ballpark, and a new TD Premium Entrance.

) each with a unique experience connected to the best seats in the ballpark, and a new TD Premium Entrance. Back-of-house operations spaces to facilitate the fan and player game-day experience.

With more fans closer to the action and sightlines oriented towards the infield, foul territory was reduced by approximately 3,000 square-feet total, and larger dugouts have been introduced. As a result of the updated field angles, new turf was installed featuring a state-of-the-art permanent system, first introduced at Rogers Centre in 2022.

While work will continue into the season to put the finishing touches on player facilities and premium clubs, an average of 350 Canadian tradespeople on-site daily logged approximately 400,000 worker hours to complete the demolition and rebuild of the 100 level seating bowl. Additional construction facts can be found in the media kit.

In addition to the new seating bowl, fans can look forward to visiting the Outfield District for the second season, and exploring added features and returning favourites with new looks throughout the 100 level:

New drink rails have been added throughout the 100 level infield concourse, giving fans even more places to watch the game from.

The fan-favourite retro right field bleachers have officially been named the Canada Dry Bleachers. Hardcore fans know to arrive early for prime visiting bullpen views, plus this season will feature unique activations and exciting new features.

Overlooking the home bullpen, the left field balcony has officially been named the BeautiTone Balcony. The front row can now be reserved as a one-of-a-kind group space, while the top row remains a must-stop general admission Outfield District destination to watch Blue Jays pitchers warming in the raised bullpen.

Fans can experience the newly renovated Rogers Centre and enjoy everything the ballpark has to offer, during the first homestand of the season from April 8 to 17. Tickets are available at bluejays.com/tickets, including the $20 Outfield District Ticket that offers general admission ballpark access. The Blue Jays Home Opener presented by TD is on Monday, April 8 at 7:07 p.m. vs. the Seattle Mariners.