Arrest Made In Connection With Recent Sexual Assaults In Burk’s Falls

Nottawasaga OPP say they have have laid charges in connection to historic and recent sexual assaults.

The investigation has revealed that the incidents occurred in the areas of Alliston, Toronto and McMurrich Monteith Township. Police believe there could be more victims.

As a result of the investigation, 87-year-old James Puddy, of Alliston, has been charged with:

• Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age ~ two counts

• Sexual Interference ~ four counts

• Sexual Assault ~ five counts

The accused was held pending a bail hearing, then later released with a scheduled court date on December 2, 2021.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.