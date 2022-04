The popular “Compost Giveaway” returns to Lake of Bays just in time for Earth Day. This is a great way to celebrate Earth Day, promote benefits of composting, and begin preparing for the spring planting season!

Compost will be available at the Lake of Bays Community Centre, 10 University St., Baysville, on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. until quantities last.

First come, first serve. Please bring your own shovels, buckets, and containers.