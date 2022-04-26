A New Look For The TLDSB Website

Today, Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) launched a new Board website and is inviting visitors to explore it.

In June of 2021, the TLDSB community was asked to provide feedback on the Board website, as well as their school websites. With approximately 2,000 respondents, valuable feedback was provided, which was beneficial in the redesign of the new website.

“We are pleased to have launched a site that reflects the input from the communities we serve to provide a more accessible, engaging, modern site,” says Director of Education, Wes Hahn.

Created with the user in mind, the new site features:

Built-in accessibility – look for the blue accessibility circle in the bottom left-hand corner of any page on the site to access the accessibility tool that will make any required adjustments based on the accessibility profile of the user.

– look for the blue accessibility circle in the bottom left-hand corner of any page on the site to access the accessibility tool that will make any required adjustments based on the accessibility profile of the user. Find it Fast – found in the top navigation area of the site, this area is where the most commonly visited pages are displayed for quick “find it fast” access.

– found in the top navigation area of the site, this area is where the most commonly visited pages are displayed for quick “find it fast” access. Calendar – a new calendar that includes TLDSB events, days of significance, professional activity days, statutory holidays, and more.

– a new calendar that includes TLDSB events, days of significance, professional activity days, statutory holidays, and more. Board Directory – this directory provides an interactive map and filters to search by a location, program, and/or school name.

– this directory provides an interactive map and filters to search by a location, program, and/or school name. Translation – found in the top navigation area of the site, this button allows users to translate the site into 108 different languages.

– found in the top navigation area of the site, this button allows users to translate the site into 108 different languages. Responsive design – the fully responsive site optimizes content for the screen size that the visitor is using.

Superintendent of Learning, Paul Goldring, remarks “Many members of our community commented on the navigation being one of the most important elements of the redesign and so it was imperative that we created a site that was easy to navigate.”

TLDSB encourages visitors to explore the site and welcomes feedback from its communities and the public by completing the Website Feedback Form when they visit the site. New school websites will be launched in the 2022-2023 school year.