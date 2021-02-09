10 to 15 cm Of Snow Today For Coldwater – Port Carling – Port Severn

Lake effect snow continues over Georgian Bay this morning and will affect communities along the eastern shores today before focusing on a corridor from Christian Island to Waubaushene tonight.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in Effect for today and tonight.

Weather advisory continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Snow. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are likely by Wednesday morning.

Regions near the southeastern shore of Georgian Bay, including Midland. This includes Highway 400 between MacTier and Hillsdale.

Continuing through Wednesday morning, and possibly into Thursday morning.

Impacts:

Plan on winter driving conditions due to accumulating snow and locally reduced visibility.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.