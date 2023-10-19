Youth Charged After Dirt Bike Collision In Perry Township

During the month of October police responded to two separate collisions in the Almaguin Highlands area involving dirt bikes operated by youth.

Most recently on October 11, 2023, members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP, responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike on Whitney Road in the Township of Perry. The youth was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation the youth was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with:

Drive motor vehicle – no plates

Drive motor vehicle – no license

The OPP would like to remind riders to stay safe and be mindful of the laws in place.

Dirt Bikes: