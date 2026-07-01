Try This Watermelon Slush

A perfect refresher on a hot day. Serve this rosy pink slush in a goblet and eat it with a spoon, or serve in a paper cone and slurp it up outdoors.

Portion size 5 servings

Credits : © CanadianLiving.com

6 cups seeded watermelon cubes

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon grated lemon rind

1/4 teaspoon grated orange rind

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons orange juice

mint sprigs

In food processor or blender, combine watermelon, sugar, peel and juice; whirl until smooth. Transfer to 13 x 9-inch (3.5 L) cake pan and place in freezer. Freeze until a solid border has frozen around edge but middle is still mushy. (This usually takes 1 to 1-1/2 hours).

Transfer semi-frozen pur?to food processor or blender and whirl again until smooth. Spoon immediately into chilled tall glasses and garnish with mint. (If not serving immediately, return to pan and refreeze. At serving time, allow to soften slightly in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Blend or process again before serving.)