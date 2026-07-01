Ontarians Embrace Local As LCBO Expands Access To Record Number Of Canadian-Made Products

LCBO is proud to champion Ontario and Canadian products, supporting local industry and jobs in communities across our province and country. Our efforts to expand access to Ontario-made alcohol have resulted in a record number of local products hitting our shelves. Ontarians now have access to an unprecedented selection of over 4,600 Ontario-made beverages to choose from, as well as close to 600 other offerings from every corner of our country. Over the last year (April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026), LCBO has worked diligently with producers, brewers, vintners, and distillers across our province to bring new and exciting products to our customers, including 291 new Ontario VQA wines and 338 new Ontario craft beers for your drinking pleasure. In all, Ontarians now have access to 1,060 more Ontario-made options across all alcohol categories to choose from.

Canadian and Ontario-made beverage product sales have grown significantly in the last year. In that time, Canadian product sales were up 18% while Ontario product sales increased by over half a billion dollars, representing 20% growth. Ontario VQA wines have proven to be a hit with 44% growth across the board, strengthening our province’s reputation as a world class producer of wines and supporting thousands of jobs in our growing wine industry. There was an increase in sales across all types of Ontario wines, including red VQA wine (53%) and white VQA wine (42%), as well as VQA sparkling wine (13%) and VQA rosés (27%). Ontario-made spirits saw a 9% increase, while beer and ready-to-drink beverage sales each increased 25%.

“Over the past year and a half, we’ve seen incredible support for Ontario and Canadian products, and we’ve expanded our selection to make it even easier to shop local,” said Aaron Campbell, Interim President & CEO, LCBO. “From new dedicated local product sections in our stores to providing top of the line training to our employees on our Ontario-made beverage offerings, LCBO is working hard to support the local communities we work in and serve. As Ontarians gear up for Canada Day, they can celebrate with our biggest selection yet of local products that directly support their fellow Canadians.”

LCBO has gone to great lengths in the last year to support the success of our local producers. This includes launching “The EH List” which highlights over 3,000 Canadian products, including wines, spirits, cider, beer, and ready-to-drink coolers and cocktails on lcbo.com. Customers can also find maple leaf symbols in store, making it easy to support Ontario and Canadian-made beverages.

Beyond expanding our marketing initiatives, LCBO has increased shelf space for VQA wines, expanded dedicated local spirits sections and local craft beer promotional displays, and increased local cider offerings across select stores. Additionally, LCBO has rolled out specialized staff training for hundreds of employees on local wines, beer and ciders, and spirits, equipping them with a comprehensive curriculum of knowledge and tools to serve as trusted advisors to customers.

LCBO reminds Ontarians to enjoy our products responsibly as they celebrate Canada Day and that LCBO stores will be closed on July 1st.