Traffic Stop By Bancroft OPP Leads To Drug Charges

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Lower Faraday Road in Faraday Township.

On August 13, 2023, shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the Township of Faraday. As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested.

35-year-old Richard Demers of Bancroft was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

36-year-old Ashley Rallison of Bancroft was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine – two counts

Fail to Comply with Release Order – two counts

The two remain in custody.

38-year-old Nicole McCormick of Kingston was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine – two counts

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on September 26, 2023.