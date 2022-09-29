Township Recognizes September 30 As National Day For Truth And Reconciliation

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is committed to recognizing September 30 as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation which honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

“We all have a role to play in reconciliation. We encourage everyone to take time to reflect on the meaning of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and the culture, experiences and history of Canada’s First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples” said Derrick Hammond, Chief Administrative Officer.

On September 30 at 10:00 am, the Township will raise the Every Child Matters Flag at the Municipal Office in observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Municipal Office will be illuminated orange from dusk until dawn on September 29 until October 2 to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and to honour Survivors, their families and communities.

The Muskoka Lakes Public Library invites residents and visitors to take part in a crafting activity at 11:00 am at the Port Carling Public Library on Friday September 30.

The Township is encouraging residents to wear Orange on September 30 to commemorate the residential school experience, to witness and honour the healing journey of the survivors and their families, and to commit to the ongoing process of reconciliation. To learn more about the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, visit the Canadian Heritage website.