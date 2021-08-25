Suspect In Impaired Driving Investigation Refuses Breath Test

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a driver with refusing to comply with a demand in an impaired driving investigation in the City of Orillia.

On August 23, 2021, shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call for a possible impaired driver on Highway 12 in the City of Orillia. Officers located the vehicle and an impaired driving investigation was subsequently initiated and the driver was arrested.

As a result, John Sangster, age 59, of Ramara Township, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on October 5, 2021.