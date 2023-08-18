Suspect Identified And Charged After Assault With Weapon In Midland

OPP investigators arrested Blair Edward Clare 31 years of no fixed address, Midland in connection to this investigation after he was located by an officer patrolling on Robert Street, Midland at 7:40a.m. August 16, 2023,

The accused is being held in custody for a bail hearing on the following criminal charges and numerous arrest warrants held by Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

Assault with A Weapon

Uttering Threats – Damage Property

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (four counts)

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Previous Story:

OPP Investigating Overnight Assault with a Weapon in Midland

A 56 year old Midland resident is recovering from injuries caused by an edged weapon after he was assaulted at his home around 10:15 p.m. August 15, 2023. Officers were dispatched by the Ontario Provincial Police Communication Centre along with Midland Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to a Robert Street, Midland residence after receiving information that a person had been assaulted and needed medical care.

The victim was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the incident and was later released.